Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $62.80 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $62,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

