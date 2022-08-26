Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of Encompass Health worth $63,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,733,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,098,000 after buying an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

EHC stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.