JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.36% of JetBlue Airways worth $65,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 282,780 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 23.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 39,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.38 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

