Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 94,905 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.59% of Hamilton Lane worth $65,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

