Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.34 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,873,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.61% of EVO Payments worth $66,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,151,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

