Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,380,133 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.78% of Diversey worth $67,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Up 3.0 %

Diversey stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.