Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.72% of Avient worth $75,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

