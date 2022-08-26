Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

