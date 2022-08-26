Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 442,776 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.55% of ChampionX worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

