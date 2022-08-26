Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.30 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.54% of UMB Financial worth $72,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.
Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
