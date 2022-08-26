Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $70.54 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.07% of Plexus worth $70,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,594 shares of company stock worth $2,095,874. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Up 3.0 %

PLXS stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

