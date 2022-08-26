Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.39% of Viper Energy Partners worth $68,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,495 shares of company stock worth $7,196,808. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VNOM opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

