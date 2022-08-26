Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $71,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.