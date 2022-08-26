Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 288,817 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.38% of Cincinnati Financial worth $82,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

