Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.34% of Leslie’s worth $82,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

