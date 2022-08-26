Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $84.65 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.78% of ExlService worth $84,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ExlService by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ExlService by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in ExlService by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ExlService by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 0.7 %

EXLS opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.