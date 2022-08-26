Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

