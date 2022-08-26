GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,547 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KR opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile



The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

