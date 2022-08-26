Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,854,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,818,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

