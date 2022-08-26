Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AUY stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

