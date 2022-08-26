Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cue Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 418.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 129,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.