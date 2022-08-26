Brokers Issue Forecasts for DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBRG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at DigitalBridge Group

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.