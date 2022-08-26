Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.05 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.33 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $213.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

