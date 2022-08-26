IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMI in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for IMI’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. IMI has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

