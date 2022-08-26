Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Sell” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
IMG opened at C$1.78 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The company has a market cap of C$852.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
