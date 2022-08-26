Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.57.

RY stock opened at C$125.76 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.89. The company has a market cap of C$175.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

