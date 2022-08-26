Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

