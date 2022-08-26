Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.1 %
Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.
Yamana Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Further Reading
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.