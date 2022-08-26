FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.44. The company has a market cap of C$30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

