Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

