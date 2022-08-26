Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Increased by Analyst

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett



Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

