FY2022 EPS Estimates for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Demant A/S in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Demant A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

