Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.36.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$75.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

