Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.