Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.