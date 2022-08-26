Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $118.99.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

