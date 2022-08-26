Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $11.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $592.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.96 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $438.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.67. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.