Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 100,654 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,654 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.69% of Paycor HCM worth $86,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.