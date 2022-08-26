State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $92.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.