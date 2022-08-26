State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ES opened at $92.84 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.
In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
