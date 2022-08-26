Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $92.15 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.00% of Visteon worth $92,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 369,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Trading Up 3.3 %

VC opened at $125.34 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

