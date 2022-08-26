Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 77,943 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.25% of TELUS worth $88,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,318 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

TELUS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.