Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,050,248 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.37% of TaskUs worth $88,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs by 232.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 116,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

