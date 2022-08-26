Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $90,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

