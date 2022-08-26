State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,435 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

