State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $4.56 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $269.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

