Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $93.11 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.36% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $93,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.