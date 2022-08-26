State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,381 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:MATX opened at $83.29 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

