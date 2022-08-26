State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $68,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $267.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

