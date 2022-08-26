State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 904 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 359,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

