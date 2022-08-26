State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $207.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

