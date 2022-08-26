State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.61 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

